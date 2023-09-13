Sandusky police arrest man in connection to anti-semitic, racist, homophobic flyers

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police have arrested a man in connection to hate flyers being left around the city, according to the department.

Police said they had received calls concerned that they or their neighbors may had been targets of hate crimes due to the messages on the flyers being anti-semitic, homophobic and racist against black people.

According to police, they suspected Austin Rogers may have been involved in the spreading of these hate messages.

On Wednesday, they found the man at his home with flyers in a shoebox matching those that had been left around the city.

Rogers was arrested for ethnic intimidation, aggravated menacing and littering, according to Sandusky police, and is now being held at Erie County Jail.

