2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Sandusky police arrest man in connection to anti-semitic, racist, homophobic flyers

Austin Rogers
Austin Rogers(Source: Erie County Jail)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police have arrested a man in connection to hate flyers being left around the city, according to the department.

Police said they had received calls concerned that they or their neighbors may had been targets of hate crimes due to the messages on the flyers being anti-semitic, homophobic and racist against black people.

According to police, they suspected Austin Rogers may have been involved in the spreading of these hate messages.

On Wednesday, they found the man at his home with flyers in a shoebox matching those that had been left around the city.

Rogers was arrested for ethnic intimidation, aggravated menacing and littering, according to Sandusky police, and is now being held at Erie County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

New video shows when troopers arrived at the Marlington school bus crash.
New Body Cam video shows moments when troopers arrive on scene of Stark County school bus crash
Woman sprinkles hair in food at Cleveland restaurant (VIDEO)
‘I was wrong’: Woman speaks out after video shows her adding hair to food at Cleveland restaurant
Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland police investigating two robberies including AK-47 style firearms
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
How they got him: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit