2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Trial scheduled to begin for brothers accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the two brothers charged in the beating death of a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of the I Promise School is scheduled to begin front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien Wednesday.

Ethan Liming was killed on June 2, 2022.

Ethan Liming
Ethan Liming(Source: Akron Public Schools)

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault.

Tyler Stafford, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault.

A third person, Donovon Jones, 21, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, in October 2022.

Jones was given a 180-day suspended jail sentence.

Clockwise from bottom-left: Tyler Stafford, Donovan Jones, Deshawn Stafford Jr.
Clockwise from bottom-left: Tyler Stafford, Donovan Jones, Deshawn Stafford Jr.(U.S. Marshals Service)

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Liming and three other teens drove into the parking lot of the school around 10:30 p.m. on June 2, 2022 and started discharging a SplatRBall gun at people on the basketball court. It is not clear if Liming fired the SplatRBall gun.

Both groups then began fighting and Liming was knocked unconscious, said police.

Liming’s family members said the suspects continued to beat him until he was dead.

One of Liming’s friends called 911 and when officers arrived at the I Promise School, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Mylett also said Liming’s friends and the people on the basketball court were no longer at the school.

U.S. Marshals and Akron police officers arrested all three suspects on June 11, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Man fatally shot during robbery on Cleveland’s West Side
Driver carjacked at gunpoint at downtown Cleveland intersection
Michael Czubaj
Plea hearing for Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools teacher facing charges for alleged encounter with student
Cleveland police van shot
Cleveland police arrest suspect accused of firing several shots into Cleveland police van