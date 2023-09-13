Two Cleveland homicide suspects arrested, U.S. Marshal says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday for two separate homicides, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF).

Anthony Lewis, 37, and the 17-year-old were both wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for incidents that occurred in June and September of this year.

According to CDP, on June 23 they responded to an alley behind a gas station near West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue for man shot.

Police said they found Ryan Carlile, 30, who had been shot in the stomach and leg.

They later identified the 17-year-old boy as the suspect in the deadly shooting, and Wednesday he was arrested near the 2500 block of East 43rd Street.

On Sept. 10,, police said Lamar Petty, 37, was shot and killed in the yard of a home near the 18000 block of Fairville Avenue in Cleveland.

The CDP Homicide Unit identified Anthony Lewis as the suspect, and Wednesday he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals at a home in the 4600 block of West 174th Street.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “Today, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the 15th homicide suspect since the start of “Operation 2-1-6″, and now have arrested 2,186 homicide suspects since the inception of the task force in 2003. The dedication and commitment of the men and women of our NOVFTF making these arrests has been second to none. I am extremely proud of each and every one of the officers who risk their lives daily.”

