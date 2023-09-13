2 Strong 4 Bullies
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available just as cases are expected to rise

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved new COVID-19 shots as a latest strain continues to see cases rising across the country.

The CDC is hoping that the new vaccine could curb any surges that normally happen in the fall and winter.

According to the AP, CDC advisers endorsed the new shots with the intention that availability could start on Wednesday. The shots are for anyone six months and older.

Dr. Amy Edwards, Infectious Disease Expert for University Hospitals, says that this seasons COVID-19 case rate could potentially show when the next round of vaccines will be released, and how effective they continue to become against the new variants.

