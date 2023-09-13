2 Strong 4 Bullies
What are those flashing lights in Mentor-on-the-Lake?

Mentor-on-the-Lake lights
Mentor-on-the-Lake lights((Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police now have the answers to what is causing the flashing lights on Lake Erie.

According to Mentor-on-the-Lake police, they looked into the matter after receiving several complaints from residents.

Police said the flashing is being caused by two buoys (turbidity sensors).

The flashing is a yellow/orange color and flashes at a steady rate of every three-four seconds.

Click here for more information on the buoys.

Police added the are not discouraging our residents from reporting concerning activity on Lake Erie.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

