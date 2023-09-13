What are those flashing lights in Mentor-on-the-Lake?

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police now have the answers to what is causing the flashing lights on Lake Erie.

According to Mentor-on-the-Lake police, they looked into the matter after receiving several complaints from residents.

Police said the flashing is being caused by two buoys (turbidity sensors).

The flashing is a yellow/orange color and flashes at a steady rate of every three-four seconds.

Police added the are not discouraging our residents from reporting concerning activity on Lake Erie.

