2 teens, 1 man hospitalized after car crashes into Cleveland building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were hospitalized after their car crashed into a building, Cleveland EMS confirmed.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 13 at West 117th Street and Governor Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said a 17-year-old girl was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

A 16-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man who both suffered minor injuries were also taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, according to Cleveland EMS.

It is unknown who was behind the wheel at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Cleveland EMS said all three people were in the car during the crash, and no injuries were reported from anyone inside the building.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.