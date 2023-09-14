2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police arrest 5 juveniles for ‘brutal’ attack on woman

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Five juveniles are now in custody for “brutally” attacking and robbing a 52-year-old woman after she got off a bus last month.

The suspects, two boys and three girls, ages 10-16, were arrested this week. They are charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Detectives said they were able to identify the suspects after numerous interviews, combing through evidence, and reviewing surveillance photographs.

The victim was assaulted around 9 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the area of S. Arlington Street and Barbara Avenue.

Akron police said the group of teenagers were hanging around the bus stop and targeted the woman when she exited the bus.

The victim was punched and kicked multiple times, said police.

The suspects fled after stealing her purse and cell phone.

According to police, the woman called for help after she got home.

EMS transported her to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where she was treated for facial injuries.

She also hurt her wrist in the “senseless and unprovoked attack,” said police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

