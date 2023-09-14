Car crashes at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The lights at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo weren’t just from the lanterns on Sept. 13...

Sirens and light bars from police cruisers and firetrucks lit up the sky after a car crashed during the Asian Lantern Festival drive-through night.

Cleveland EMS told 19 News that the car crashed after its brakes failed around 8 p.m.

The car went off the road, down a hill, and then smashed into a tree, according to Cleveland EMS.

No one was injured during the crash, and no one was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Cleveland EMS confirmed.

The number of people who were in the car that crashed is unknown at this time.

It is unknown where exactly on the zoo grounds the crash happened.

