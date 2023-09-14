2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Car crashes at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The lights at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo weren’t just from the lanterns on Sept. 13...

Sirens and light bars from police cruisers and firetrucks lit up the sky after a car crashed during the Asian Lantern Festival drive-through night.

Cleveland EMS told 19 News that the car crashed after its brakes failed around 8 p.m.

The car went off the road, down a hill, and then smashed into a tree, according to Cleveland EMS.

No one was injured during the crash, and no one was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Cleveland EMS confirmed.

The number of people who were in the car that crashed is unknown at this time.

It is unknown where exactly on the zoo grounds the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say
Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say
Vaccine generic
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available just as cases are expected to rise
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
How they got him: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit
Is Cleveland's high smoking rate linked to barrage of illegal cigarette ads?
19 Investigates: Illegal cigarette ads barrage Cleveland