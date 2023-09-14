Case Western expands scholarship program for Cleveland, East Cleveland public school students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All eligible Cleveland and East Cleveland public high school graduates admitted to Case Western Reserve University will now receive free tuition. as well as on-campus housing, books, supplies and personal expenses.

Case Western Reserve University President Eric Kaler said no loans are involved with this dramatic expansion of their seven-year-old Cleveland Scholars program,.

“Cost will not keep these terrific students from attending Case Western Reserve,” said Kaler. “We are committed to our community, and committed to these promising students. We want them to have every opportunity to thrive on our campus.”

This begins with Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) students enrolling in the fall of 2024.

“The decision represents an extraordinary act of generosity that will make a difference in the lives of deserving CMSD students,” said CMSD CEO Warren Morgan. “The fact that some of our most talented graduates will now have extra incentive to continue their education at one of America’s leading universities will pay immediate dividends to CWRU and all of Northeast Ohio.”

All admitted students who attended a CMSD school—including CMSD partner charter schools—or East Cleveland public school for their final two years of high school are eligible.

