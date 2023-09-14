Columbiana County deputies search for 7-year-old reportedly abducted by mother

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who has been abducted.

The sheriff’s office said Kian Hull is suspected to be with his mother, Bria Lane, who does not have custody.

Deputies are concerned for Hull’s safety.

Lane is described by the sheriff’s office as a 30-year-old woman who drives a burnt orange Dodge Avenger with license plate KDQ3438.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a photo of Lane at this time.

Anyone who sees Kian Hull or Bria Lane is asked to call the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255 or 911.

