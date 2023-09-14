2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Columbiana County deputies search for 7-year-old reportedly abducted by mother

The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office said Kian Hull was reportedly abducted by his mother.
The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office said Kian Hull was reportedly abducted by his mother.(Source: Columbiana County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who has been abducted.

The sheriff’s office said Kian Hull is suspected to be with his mother, Bria Lane, who does not have custody.

Deputies are concerned for Hull’s safety.

Lane is described by the sheriff’s office as a 30-year-old woman who drives a burnt orange Dodge Avenger with license plate KDQ3438.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a photo of Lane at this time.

Anyone who sees Kian Hull or Bria Lane is asked to call the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Akron police arrest 5 juveniles for ‘brutal’ attack on woman
Willie Sims (left) and Alfonzo Cole (right)
Sentencing for former East Cleveland police officer guilty of robbery, theft in office
Newburgh Heights mayor announces layoffs
Cameron Caldwell
Man to be sentenced for deadly Cleveland carjacking of 32-year-old woman