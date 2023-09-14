Ken Paxton’s defense begins in the Texas attorney general’s impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton began calling witnesses Thursday as the trial that will determine whether the Republican is removed from office winds down.

Attorneys for the bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment rested their case Wednesday after a woman who was expected to testify about an extramarital affair with the attorney general made a sudden appearance at the trial, but never took the stand.

The affair is central to the historic proceedings in the Texas Senate and accusations that Paxton misused his power to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who was under FBI investigation and employed the woman, Laura Olson. One of the 16 articles of impeachment against Paxton alleges that Paul’s hiring of Olson amounted to a bribe.

Olson was called to the stand Wednesday morning and waited outside the chamber. But her testimony was delayed for hours before Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as the trial’s judge, said toward the end of the day that Olson was “deemed unavailable to testify,” providing no further explanation but saying both sides had agreed to it.

Eight days into the trial, Paxton’s defense attorneys called their first witness: the head of the open records division at the attorney general’s office. Another impeachment article accuses Paxton of manipulating the open records process to help Paul.

After the prosecution rested Wednesday, Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee moved to end the trial on the grounds of insufficient evidence, only to withdraw the request without a vote a short time later.

Paxton, who was suspended from office pending the trial’s outcome, is not required to attend the proceedings and has not appeared since testimony began last week. His wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, is required to attend but is not allowed to vote.

On Wednesday evening, Paxton posted on social media that he will travel to Maine next week to talk with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Hours later, Donald Trump expressed support for the attorney general who tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Paxton “was easily re-elected last November, but now establishment RINOS are trying to undo that Election with a shameful impeachment of him,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, using an acronym for “Republican in name only.”

Paxton’s trial has focused on the testimony of his former staff, including a group of senior deputies who reported the attorney general to the FBI in 2020, accusing him of breaking the law to help Paul. The prosecutors spent considerable time establishing the group’s conservative credentials. “I witnessed Attorney General Ken Paxton do brazen things on behalf of Nate Paul,” James Blake Brickman testified Wednesdays, after explaining he came to work for Texas’ top lawyer after years serving a Republican governor and a U.S. senator from Kentucky.

The people Paxton needs to ultimately convince are Republican senators serving as the jury. A two-thirds majority — or 21 senators — is required for conviction, meaning that if all 12 Democrats vote against Paxton, at least nine Republicans would have to join them.

The senators also heard testimony from Paxton’s former executive aide, Drew Wicker, who described Ken and Angela Paxton as his second family.

Wicker said he was in Paxton’s Austin home when the attorney general was discussing costly renovations with a contractor who said repeatedly that Paxton would have to “check with Nate.” The articles of impeachment allege Paul paid for the renovations as another bribe.

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

