Lorain contactor accused of not finishing job now charged with attacking his own employee

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain contactor who a local family accused of failing to finish the job has now been charged with third-degree assault in Minnesota.

Police there say 35-year-old Cory Hall carried out an attack his own employee, Nick Pinero.

“I couldn’t see very well,” Pinero recounted. “I had blood in my eyes.”

Pinero said after a night out, he went into his boss’ room and returned the car keys.

“I felt his arms go around my neck like in a chokehold, and I thought at that point he was playing with me. I grabbed his hands and said, ‘quit playing.’ At that point, I lost consciousness,” said Pinero. “What I remember from there was waking up in the kitchen. I could see his foot coming down on my face.”

Hall owns A-1 Concrete and Waterproofing. 19 News investigated his business dealings last month.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lorain family says contractor took their money, but didn’t finish the job

PREVIOUS STORY: Lorain contractor disputes accusations of not finishing family’s driveway

Hall was hired to replace a driveway at a family’s home. They paid him $3,900 as a deposit to get started. He ripped the driveway out, but never returned to finish the job.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing really to see how he was running things. At the end of the day it was a lot of money grabbing and going,” said Pinero.

Pinero said he trusted Hall on their business trip. He was looking forward to the experience and making money for his family.

“He had all my money. He took me out of state and put me in a position, promised me something I never really had an opportunity for here growing up in Lorain,” said Pinero.

Pinero has stitches under his left eye and bruising on his face. He can’t hear out of one ear.

“I have nothing for that man. I hope honestly he stays in Minnesota and serves his proper sentence for what he did to me. I hope karma comes for him in the most kind way it can,” said Pinero.

Pinero wants all homeowners to be aware how Hall runs his business.

“I would just like homeowners to know in the area or anyone else wanting work done from this man, that kind of actions he’s capable off and the way he runs his business to tell you, no, don’t do it,” said Pinero.

Hall is on bond. 19 News reached out, and Hall says he will not comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.