Low-income housing plan for longtime vacant lot meets community opposition

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The lot has been vacant for nearly 30 years, since McDonald’s left Noble Road in Cleveland Heights. However, neighbors are not happy about the plans for the site.

“I own property right across from where they’re trying to build this monstrosity,” said Tonya Palmer about a 52-unit, $14.7 million dollar low-income housing project for the area. She still owns the house where she grew up on Nelaview and also a property across the street from the proposal on Woodview,

Tonya Horn bought a condominium just north of the project on Noble Road more than 20 years ago.

“My opposition is that we have been living in this city for decades asking for the city to do better by this area,” Horn said. “As you can see, we’re surrounded by really nothing. We need amenities. We don’t have a good grocery store, we don’t have restaurants.”

At meetings, the community, including architect Paul Volpe, complained the plan is ill-conceived and being rushed through by developers who say they need approval by September 21 to get state funding.

But another major complaint: other parts of the city get a higher priority.

“It is very discouraging because you see every time you turn around you see other projects going on in other parts of the city,” said Horn. “Lee Meadowbrook area, Top of the Hill area, beautiful development.”

Neighbors say they need more than just housing but a strategy to turn the struggling area around.

“A development plan for this area so that we can live just like everyone else in Cleveland Heights who pays taxes,” said Palmer. “To live in luxury,

The plan has its second reading at the Cleveland Heights City Council meeting this Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.