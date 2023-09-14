2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man to be sentenced for deadly Cleveland carjacking of 32-year-old woman

Cameron Caldwell
Cameron Caldwell(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who killed a woman during a carjacking in Cleveland in 2015, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William Vodrey.

In August, Cameron Caldwell, 33, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, and having weapons under disability. He also pleaded guilty to assault, for an unrelated case.

On May 3, 2015, Caldwell jumped into Dawn Welch’s car while she was sitting in it near E. 131st Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

He then tried to steal the car, before having Welch drive to Edgewood Avenue and East 149th Street.

Cleveland police said Caldwell shot Welch multiple times when she tried to fight back and then fled the area.

Welch, 32, was transported by Cleveland EMS to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Caldwell was arrested on Sept. 9, 2021 by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

