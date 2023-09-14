2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say

Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say
Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of using a sledge hammer to break into the money machine in an apartment laundry facility is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the incident happened at Tremont Terrace apartments at 2363 West 14th St. on Sept. 6.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say
Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say
Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Vaccine generic
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available just as cases are expected to rise
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
How they got him: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit
Is Cleveland's high smoking rate linked to barrage of illegal cigarette ads?
19 Investigates: Illegal cigarette ads barrage Cleveland
Tobacco ads cover the exterior of a convenience store in Cleveland.
Is a barrage of illegal cigarette ads driving Cleveland’s high smoking rate? 19 Investigates