CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of using a sledge hammer to break into the money machine in an apartment laundry facility is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the incident happened at Tremont Terrace apartments at 2363 West 14th St. on Sept. 6.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man uses sledge hammer to break into Cleveland apartment laundry money machine, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.

