McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

McDonald's customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day.
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day.(McDonald's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - McDonald’s will offer 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week for an “extra-cheesy and delicious holiday.”

The fast-food chain announced it’s celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Monday, Sept. 18 “with double the goodness” by offering customers the discounted burgers at participating locations nationwide.

Customers will need to order through the McDonald’s app, which can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and the Android Google Play Store for free.

The company said the offer is limited to one double cheeseburger per customer.

Other burger chains with deals on National Cheeseburger Day include Wendy’s, which is selling its Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase on its app from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, according to Chew Boom.

Burger King also will give away free cheeseburgers to members of its Royal Perks rewards program with any purchase of at least $1, among other daily deals lasting from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, People magazine reports.

