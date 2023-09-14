2 Strong 4 Bullies
Millersburg contractor facing over $584,000 in fines for failing to protect workers

A Millersburg contractor is facing over $584,000 in fines for failing to protect roofing...
A Millersburg contractor is facing over $584,000 in fines for failing to protect roofing employees from potential deadly fall hazards, Department of Labor officials say.(MGN: Rick Ireton)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A Millersburg contractor is facing over $584,000 in fines for failing to protect roofing employees from potential deadly fall hazards, Department of Labor officials say.

JMH Roofing LLC was found by OSHA to have exposed workers to the hazards at four worksites over 12 weeks, Department of Labor officials say.

Department of Labor officials say workers were exposed to fall hazards of up to 19 feet at worksites in Canton, Uniontown and Westlake.

Fall protection equipment was found on the same sites, according to a press release.

A fine of $548,801 was proposed by the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Reports show Jonas Hershberger operates JMH Roofing LLC and RAM Roofing LLC.

“Jonas Hershberger continues his dangerous pattern of ignoring federal safety standards and exposing his workers to potentially serious and fatal injuries,” explained OSHA Area Director Howard Eberts in Cleveland. “JMH Roofing owns fall protection equipment and provides it to its workers, but refuses to require them to use it or cooperate with federal inspectors, who repeatedly inform Hershberger of his obligation to protect his company’s workers on the job.”

OSHA conducted the inspections in 2023 on March 9 and 28 in Uniontown, on April 19 at two sites in Canton, and on June 1 in Westlake, department officials say.

Offenses include roofing workers at heights greater than six feet without fall protection, lacking eye protection while using pneumatic nail guns and allowing workers to work without properly extended ladders.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

