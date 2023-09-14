NEO Red Cross sends volunteers to New Hampshire to help prep for Hurricane Lee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two volunteers from the Northeast Ohio Region Red Cross are heading to New England to help the area prep for Hurricane Lee.
Cassandra Robertson and Bill Andrews are making the 10 hour drive to New Hampshire to help with preparation in anticipation of Hurricane Lee’s landfall.
“We’re anticipating (high) winds, excessive strength, excessive flooding to their homes,” said Tom Revolinsky, Disaster Program Manager.
“People could be suddenly homeless, so we’ll be opening shelters so they can have a place to stay.”
“We have experience, but every deployment is a different deployment,” Robertson said.
“It’s different (because) usually, we’re planning going to the airport, and planning on hopping on a flight. And so this time, taking a (van) – it’s a whole different experience.”
Despite their reason for traveling, they are grateful to help any community.
“I think it’s a wonderful organization, and everything about the Red Cross I think is a really helpful to humanity,” Andrews said.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.