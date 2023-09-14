NEO Red Cross sends volunteers to New Hampshire to help prep for Hurricane Lee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two volunteers from the Northeast Ohio Region Red Cross are heading to New England to help the area prep for Hurricane Lee.

Two volunteers & an emergency vehicle from Northern Ohio will head to New England tomorrow, in prep for Hurricane Lee. They join 20 workers from our Region already helping in Hawaii & Florida. More volunteers are needed now to respond to disasters. Info: https://t.co/GctPvOQv6O pic.twitter.com/UPevWqjKla — Red Cross- Northern Ohio Region (@RedCrossNOH) September 13, 2023

Cassandra Robertson and Bill Andrews are making the 10 hour drive to New Hampshire to help with preparation in anticipation of Hurricane Lee’s landfall.

SCREENSHOT Cleveland OH to New Hampshire (Google)

“We’re anticipating (high) winds, excessive strength, excessive flooding to their homes,” said Tom Revolinsky, Disaster Program Manager.

“People could be suddenly homeless, so we’ll be opening shelters so they can have a place to stay.”

NE Red Cross Disaster Relief Van

“We have experience, but every deployment is a different deployment,” Robertson said.

“It’s different (because) usually, we’re planning going to the airport, and planning on hopping on a flight. And so this time, taking a (van) – it’s a whole different experience.”

Despite their reason for traveling, they are grateful to help any community.

“I think it’s a wonderful organization, and everything about the Red Cross I think is a really helpful to humanity,” Andrews said.

