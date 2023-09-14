2 Strong 4 Bullies
New signs to welcome people arriving in Ohio

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 36 signs with Ohio’s new slogan will soon be installed at major entry points in the state.

“Ohio, The Heart of it All” is the state’s brand.

New Ohio sign
New Ohio sign((Source: ODOT))

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the new brand on May 10, Ohio Tourism Day.

The slogan was previously used from 1984-2001.

The total cost of the signs is $59,990.12. The goal is to have all signs installed by December.

“There is endless fun, excitement, joy, and adventure here in Ohio, but our state is more than just a travel destination,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “There is no better place to live, learn, work, and play, and now, everyone who crosses into Ohio will know that they’re entering the Heart of it All.”

The signs were made by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Sign Shop in Columbums.

“Each letter, each element is put on by hand by our employees, piece-by-piece, letter-by-letter,” said ODOT Sign Shop Administrator Joshua Wilson. The ODOT Sign Shop manufactures nearly 100,000 signs each year.

Some of these new welcome signs will be installed by ODOT crews, while contractors will install others.

The largest signs, measuring more than 40′ wide, will be hung on the arch that spans I-70 at the Indiana border in Preble County.

“These signs act as a welcome mat, inviting visitors in and greeting residents coming home,” said State Tourism Director Sarah Wickham. “We want them to be beautiful and to represent our state’s pride, setting the tone for what you can expect during your time in our great state.”

