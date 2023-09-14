North Lawrence rollover crash ejects 1, entraps 1, causes life-threatening injuries

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A rollover crash sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after one was ejected and the other has to be extricated from the truck, the North Lawrence Fire Department confirmed.

North Lawrence rollover crash that ejects 1, entraps 1 causes life-threatening injuries (North Lawrence Fire Department)

Public Information Ofc. B. Johnston said NLFD was sent to US-30 at the Alabama Avenue exit at 1:17 p.m. on Sept. 12 for a reported truck that rolled over, entrapped one person, and ejected another.

Engine 2, Engine 7, Medic 1, Unit 24, Unit 18, and Lt. 1 went to the scene, along with mutual aid from the Brewster Fire Department for a rescue and med unit, Johnston listed.

Johnston said Unit 24 arrived on scene first and confirmed the crash involved a Ford Ranger with one person pinned and another ejected.

Medic 1 got there shortly after and began a rapid trauma assessment of both patients, Johnston stated.

Engine 2 arrived at the same time as Medic 1, according to Johnston, and assessed the truck and patient for extrication.

Johnston said Lt. 1 then assumed operations of the extrication as soon as he got to the crash site.

Brewster’s Medic 156 took the patient who had been ejected from the truck with life-threatening injuries to Aultman Hospital, according to Johnston.

Rescue 158 and Engine 7 arrived on scene next and assisted in patient care, Johnston stated.

Johnston said Medic 2 responded as soon as they were cleared from a previous call.

The second patient was extricated from the truck and turned over to Medic 1′s crew, said Johnston.

Johnston stated Medic 1 and a crew member from Medic 2 took that patient to Aultman Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Engine 2, Engine 7, and Rescue 158 stayed on scene and assisted with traffic control as the crash was cleared, according to Johnston.

The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We would like to thank Brewster Fire, the Kidron Volunteer Fire Department member that stopped to assist our EMS crews and our dispatchers at CENCOM,” Johnston stated.

