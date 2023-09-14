Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and cool next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cool air mass in place. We will have some lake effect cloud cover around in spots the first half of today. Afternoon temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range. Conditions tonight will be favorable for a sharp temperature drop. Many will be well in the 40s come early tomorrow morning. Sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures around 70 degrees. A good deal of sun Saturday as well. The next cold front arrives Sunday. A risk of some showers with it during the afternoon.

