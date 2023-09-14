2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and cool next few days

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cool air mass in place. We will have some lake effect cloud cover around in spots the first half of today. Afternoon temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range. Conditions tonight will be favorable for a sharp temperature drop. Many will be well in the 40s come early tomorrow morning. Sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures around 70 degrees. A good deal of sun Saturday as well. The next cold front arrives Sunday. A risk of some showers with it during the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 13, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 13, 2023
19 First Alert Temperature Tracker for Thursday, September 14, 2023
Northeast Ohio Weather: Feeling like fall through the end of the week
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler than normal
19 First Alert Forecast Sept 12, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 12, 2023