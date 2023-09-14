Ohio Turnpike Commission adds 80 electric vehicle charging stations to 8 service plazas

2 Strong 4 Bullies
The Ohio turnpike now features a total of 80 electrical vehicle chargers at eight service plazas throughout the 231-mile toll road, representatives for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.(Oregon DOT / CC BY 2.0)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike now features a total of 80 electrical vehicle chargers at eight service plazas throughout the 231-mile toll road, representatives for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The charging infrastructure was established through a public-private partnership and currently has 64 Tesla Superchargers and 16 Electrify America chargers, representatives say.

“As sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) continue to increase, we will consider options for expansion,” Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Turnpike Commission, said. “Our goal is to have EV charging stations at all 14 service plazas.”

The Tesla Supercharger Sites are available at eight service plazas:

• Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity

• Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa

• Great Lakes (westbound) and Towpath (eastbound) at milepost 170.1 in Broadview Heights

• Mahoning Valley (westbound) and Glacier Hills (eastbound) at milepost 237.2 in New Springfield

Electrify America’s charging stations – which include four DC fast charging hookups – are available at four service plazas:

• Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity

• Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa

