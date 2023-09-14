Parma braces for potential UAW strike ahead of deadline

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -The employees at the General Motors plant in Parma and the city itself are bracing for potential strikes as the deadline for the contract between the Union Auto Workers and automakers draws close.

“You know, you say a louder prayer at church and light another candle, and hopefully, if they do go on strike, it’s very short,” said Parma’s Mayor, Tim DeGeeter. “We met Monday with our police chief, fire chief, and safety director just with the pending strike.”

He says possible strikes impact families across his city both inside and outside the plant.

A strike would impact income tax revenue, which has both the mayor and city treasurer also monitoring the strike closely from a financial standpoint.

Restaurants in the area report already seeing a decline in customers as preparation for a strike gets underway.

For the mayor, communication with both GM management and the union is key.

“The UAW president, {Dan} Schwartz, I’ve known him for a real long time, we have each other’s numbers,” said Mayor DeGeeter. “I saw him last night at a function, and he said we’re going to talk again today {Thursday}; he’s supposed to be getting updates; whatever he can share with me, I’m sure he will, whether that’s good news or bad news.”

He adds the strike four years ago is providing a bit of a blueprint for how to tackle a potential strike in the coming days.

UAW Local 1005 President Schwartz said Thursday it is an “across the board” strike, just not all at once.

The news on which plants’ staff will take the picket line first is set to be handed down at 10:00 p.m.

He adds he does not know yet if the Parma plant is set to strike immediately, but if they do not, they will continue to work and go on “strike standby.”

The union’s contract with GM, Ford, and Stellantis expires at 11:59 Thursday night.

