Rocky River police: 2 arrested after Elyria man riding in Mercedes points gun at another driver

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River police say officers arrested two people last week after an apparent road rage incident while a child was in the car.

According to police, a man called to report around 7 a.m. on Sept. 5 that a passenger in a Mercedes SUV pointed a gun at him.

It happened on I-90 near Detroit Road, and police say an officer tracked the suspect vehicle down on Wagar Road.

While the driver, Brenna Baylock, 29, of Lorain and passenger Darien Hudson, 29, of Elyria denied it happening, police say the officer located the silver handgun described by the victim.

There was also a 2-year-old child in the backseat, who was later left in the care of a “responsible adult,” according to police.

Baylock was arrested on charges of child endangering, and Hudson is facing charges of aggravated menacing, weapons under disability and child endangering.

