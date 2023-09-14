Sentencing for former East Cleveland police officer guilty of robbery, theft in office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former East Cleveland police officer who stole money, drugs and guns after several traffic stops is scheduled to be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

In August, Willie Sims, 32, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of theft in office.

Willie Sims (left) and Alfonzo Cole (right) (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sims and former East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 35, were taken into custody on July 9, 2022 after an investigation that was sparked by a call from former East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner.

O’Malley said Cole and Sims stole from people while on duty from July 2020 to July 2021.

Cole stole a total of $14,781 and two guns from a total of six victims.

On Monday, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McGinty sentenced Cole to two and a half years in prison. He was also given a $40,000 fine and ordered to pay back the victims.

