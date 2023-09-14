I-71 SB in Medina County reopens after serious crash

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Interstate 71 has reopened following a serious crash.

Authorities had initially shut down all southbound lanes of I-71 beyond State Route 18.

At least two helicopters responded to the crash scene, according to a photo shared by Montville police.

19 News has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

