I-71 SB in Medina County reopens after serious crash
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Interstate 71 has reopened following a serious crash.
Authorities had initially shut down all southbound lanes of I-71 beyond State Route 18.
At least two helicopters responded to the crash scene, according to a photo shared by Montville police.
19 News has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.