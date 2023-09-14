2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaker Heights football team to play without crowd Thursday, police investigating threat

Shaker Heights High School
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights varsity football game Thursday night will be played to an empty stadium due to a potential threat made against the game, according to Shaker Heights High School officials.

Neither fans or marching band members will be able to watch the game due to the threat, officials say.

The game against Maple Heights will still go on while the district administration and Shaker Heights police investigate, officials say.

Students being held at Shaker Heights Middle School in preparation of the game will be dismissed to guardians officials say.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

