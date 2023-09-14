Ohio releases School Report Cards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio has released their annual School Report Cards, which give a clear look at exactly how each school and district is doing.

The School Report Cards offer a one to five rating that is done by compiling many different aspects of education. According to the State “Report Cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools”.

For a full look at what your school is rated, visit the link here.

According to the Ohio Education Association the report cards included, for the first time, a Student Opportunity Profile. OEA President Scott DiMauro says this new category makes a big difference in evaluating how students are seeing their schools’ success. “The new Student Opportunity Profile information in the state report cards goes a very long way toward providing a fuller, more useful picture of what is actually happening in Ohio’s public schools”, DiMauro said.

Akron City Schools released a statement following their 2.5/5 rating saying “While we are certainly not where we want to be, overall, we are seeing good progress in many areas. Our strong team of teachers, administrators, staff, and community partners are working very hard on behalf of our scholars”.

The district went on to say “Akron Public Schools has seen improvement in our graduation rate, progress in our overall performance, attendance, and most notably in our college and career readiness, which is the focus of our nationally-recognized College & Career Academies model to transform K-12 education”.

Akron saw below average levels in all categories considered for the report card, with their lowest rating a one in early literacy.

