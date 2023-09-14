2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Troopers investigate school bus accident in Geauga County

(WDBJ)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A school bus was involved in an accident Thursday morning in Burton Township.

According to MIddlefield firefighters, the bus and a car collided around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Georgia Road and Chipmunk Lane.

There were about 20 children on the bus, but none were injured.

Firefighters said neither driver was injured either.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are handling the investigation, but said it appeared to be “very minor.”

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

New Ohio sign
New signs to welcome people arriving in Ohio
Cameron Caldwell
Man to be sentenced for deadly Cleveland carjacking of 32-year-old woman
David Torres is on the run, facing prison for breaking his probation on drugs and weapons...
Wanted: Cleveland fugitive facing prison for drug trafficking probation violation
Case Western expands scholarship program for Cleveland, East Cleveland public school students