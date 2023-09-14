Troopers investigate school bus accident in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A school bus was involved in an accident Thursday morning in Burton Township.

According to MIddlefield firefighters, the bus and a car collided around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Georgia Road and Chipmunk Lane.

There were about 20 children on the bus, but none were injured.

Firefighters said neither driver was injured either.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are handling the investigation, but said it appeared to be “very minor.”

