Wanted: Cleveland fugitive facing prison for drug trafficking probation violation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland man who broke his probation on a 9 count indictment.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, David Torres was convicted in March of 2021 on a case involving multiple guns, cocaine and children.

In that conviction Torres pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs, three counts of drug possession, attempted having a weapon as a felon, possessing criminal tools and child endangering.

Torres has a criminal history with the county dating back to 1998 which included arrests for domestic violence, assault and kidnapping.

He is described as being 5′8″ and approximately 305 pounds.

Torres has multiple tattoos on his neck and was last known to be staying in the 200 block of West 103rd Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

