WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 2 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Leah Doherty and Mark Schwab take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

West Geauga @ Aurora

Chagrin Falls @ Kenston

Perry @ Kirtland

Madison @ North

Bay @ University

Avon Lake @ Chardon

Mentor @ Riverside

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Glenville @ Avon.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.