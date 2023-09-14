WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 2
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 2 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Leah Doherty and Mark Schwab take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:
West Geauga @ Aurora
Chagrin Falls @ Kenston
Perry @ Kirtland
Madison @ North
Bay @ University
Avon Lake @ Chardon
Mentor @ Riverside
Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Glenville @ Avon.
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.
