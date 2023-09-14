WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 3 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Leah Doherty, Ashley Holder and Mark Schwab take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Midview at Amherst

Normandy at Westlake

Edgewood at Hawken

NDCL at Gilmour

Mentor at Medina

Kenston at VASJ

North Ridgeville at Olmsted Falls

Lakewood at Rocky River

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Norton at Streetsboro.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.

