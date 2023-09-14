WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 3
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 3 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Leah Doherty, Ashley Holder and Mark Schwab take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:
Midview at Amherst
Normandy at Westlake
Edgewood at Hawken
NDCL at Gilmour
Mentor at Medina
Kenston at VASJ
North Ridgeville at Olmsted Falls
Lakewood at Rocky River
Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Norton at Streetsboro.
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.
