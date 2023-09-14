2 Strong 4 Bullies
WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 5

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s week five of the high school football season!

Join Mark Schwab, Ashley Holder and Leah Doherty as they take you around the best high school matchups in our area.

Some of the games we’ll be covering include:

St. Edward at Massillon

Westlake at Buckeye

Cuyahoga Heightsts at Kirtland

Perry at Geneva

VASJ at Gilmour

Hoban vs Ignatius at Euclid

Avon Lake at Midview

Avon at North Ridgeville

Also Mark will have an in-depth look at our athlete of the week, Marco Cirigliano of Columbia.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.

