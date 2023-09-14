WATCH: Friday Football Frenzy Week 5
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s week five of the high school football season!
Join Mark Schwab, Ashley Holder and Leah Doherty as they take you around the best high school matchups in our area.
Some of the games we’ll be covering include:
St. Edward at Massillon
Westlake at Buckeye
Cuyahoga Heightsts at Kirtland
Perry at Geneva
VASJ at Gilmour
Hoban vs Ignatius at Euclid
Avon Lake at Midview
Avon at North Ridgeville
Also Mark will have an in-depth look at our athlete of the week, Marco Cirigliano of Columbia.
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.
