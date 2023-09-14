‘What happened to your word;’ Patients of East Cleveland dialysis clinic feel forgotten

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patients at a local dialysis center are feeling forgotten.

The Fresenius East Cleveland Dialysis Center closed temporarily last November because of staffing issues.

The company promised patients they’d return as soon as possible.

But now, patients just got a letter that has them worried it may never reopen.

“What happened to your word that you told us?” asked Reverend Terry Paul Senior, a kidney dialysis patient. “Apparently you got adequate staffing if you’re opening up a new facility.”

Paul Senior has a lot of questions after receiving a letter from Fresenius Medical Care.

It reads in part, “The Fresenius Marymount Dialysis Center, located at 12532 Rockside Road in Garfield Heights, will be opening on September 18, 2023.”

A shock to Paul Senior because after getting moved to different dialysis center after the one in East Cleveland temporarily closed, he was hopeful he’d soon be returning.

“We were told that it’s only a temporary move and that when we hire adequate staffing and train them, then you all will be the first to go back to East Cleveland Stephanie Tubbs Jones,” said Paul Senior.

The drive from Paul Senior’s home to the Fresenius Dialysis Center in East Cleveland takes about seven minutes. It’s less than two miles away.

To the facility he was rerouted to on MLK Junior Drive in Cleveland, it takes nearly 20 minutes.

It takes nearly 35 minutes to get the new Marymount Dialysis Center.

Now, he wants answers on when, if ever, he’ll be able to return to his original treatment center.

So I reached out to Fresenius Medical Care, but never received a response.

I called them too and left a message.

Still a lot of unanswered questions about a medical office that seems to have been abandoned, but you can bet the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on this healthcare company until we get some answers.

