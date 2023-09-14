2 Strong 4 Bullies
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine

Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign...
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, listen as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.(Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy’s trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

The trip was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

