10-year-old Euclid girl shot in arm over family feud

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman targeted by a Euclid man, arrested Monday after shooting and injuring a 10-year-old girl, is sharing her story.

Euclid police said around 2:30 p.m. Monday, gunfire erupted from a home on Halle Drive.

Children had just been released from a nearby elementary school, including the 10-year-old victim, who was standing in her yard several houses away when the shooting began.

The victim was shot in her arm and rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police.

19 News spoke with the victim’s family following the shooting, who said she is now at home recovering from the gunshot wound.

Police said the girl was not the intended victim of the shooting.

Euclid police arrested 32-year-old Kenneth Hatten-Moreland, who was charged with one count of felonious assault.

Hatten-Moreland was arraigned in the Euclid Municipal Court Tuesday, where a $150,000 bond was set.

