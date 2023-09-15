2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Police: Man dies after striking tree in car crash

Police say the driver failed to negotiate the curve prior to striking two curbs and continuing...
Police say the driver failed to negotiate the curve prior to striking two curbs and continuing off the roadway before hitting a tree.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died in Akron Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a tree.

APD Lt. Michael Miller says the single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Seiberling Street.

Miller says the car, a Jeep Wrangler, traveled northbound on Seiberling Street and approached the roundabout on Innovation Way at a high rate of speed.

Miller says the driver failed to negotiate the curve prior to striking two curbs and continuing off the roadway before hitting a tree.

APD confirmed the driver, identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office as 44-year-old Robert Rogers Jr., of Akron, was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Akron Police say they determined speed was a factor in the crash, but are working to determine what role alcohol could of played in the crash.

