Akron Police: Man dies after striking tree in car crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died in Akron Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a tree.

APD Lt. Michael Miller says the single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Seiberling Street.

Miller says the car, a Jeep Wrangler, traveled northbound on Seiberling Street and approached the roundabout on Innovation Way at a high rate of speed.

Miller says the driver failed to negotiate the curve prior to striking two curbs and continuing off the roadway before hitting a tree.

APD confirmed the driver, identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office as 44-year-old Robert Rogers Jr., of Akron, was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Akron Police say they determined speed was a factor in the crash, but are working to determine what role alcohol could of played in the crash.

