Aurora City School District teacher accused of domestic violence

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - A teacher with the Aurora City School District is facing charges in the Portage County Municipal Court following accusations of domestic violence.

Portage County court records say 50-year-old Melissa Foster, of Aurora, is accused of causing physical harm to a family member on Sept. 10.

According to the district’s staff database, Foster is a teacher at Aurora High School.

Court records say Foster pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, on Sept. 11.

19 News has reached out to the Aurora City School District for comment.

