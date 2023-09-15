2 Strong 4 Bullies
Aurora City School District teacher accused of domestic violence

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - A teacher with the Aurora City School District is facing charges in the Portage County Municipal Court following accusations of domestic violence.

Portage County court records say 50-year-old Melissa Foster, of Aurora, is accused of causing physical harm to a family member on Sept. 10.

According to the district’s staff database, Foster is a teacher at Aurora High School.

Court records say Foster pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, on Sept. 11.

19 News has reached out to the Aurora City School District for comment.

