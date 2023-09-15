Boulder Creek golf cart thief wanted by Streetsboro police

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing a golf cart is wanted, Streetsboro police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the golf cart was stolen from Boulder Creek at 9700 Page Rd.

The golf cart was later abandoned in a neighborhood about one mile away, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance video of the suspect captured at 10:57 p.m. on Sept. 3 and shared by the Streetsboro Police Department.

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Sgt. Siedlecki at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.