2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Boulder Creek golf cart thief wanted by Streetsboro police

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing a golf cart is wanted, Streetsboro police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the golf cart was stolen from Boulder Creek at 9700 Page Rd.

The golf cart was later abandoned in a neighborhood about one mile away, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance video of the suspect captured at 10:57 p.m. on Sept. 3 and shared by the Streetsboro Police Department.

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Sgt. Siedlecki at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

On Thursday the EPA returned to the Tuscarawas River to follow up on reports of oil sheens.
Ohio EPA returns to Tuscarawas River to address reports of oil
Boulder Creek golf cart thief wanted by Streetsboro police
Boulder Creek golf cart thief wanted by Streetsboro police
Sheffield Village Police Department (file photo)
‘Upset’ parent prompts Sheffield-Sheffield Village campus lockdown, police say
A Millersburg contractor is facing over $584,000 in fines for failing to protect roofing...
Millersburg contractor facing over $584,000 in fines for failing to protect workers