Credit card information at risk for North Ridgeville students taking PSAT

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville High School is warning the Ranger community that their credit card information may be at risk.

Principal Joseph Mueller sent a notification that an “unauthorized group” obtained directory information for North Ridgeville students who are taking the PSAT next month.

This “unauthorized group” is seeking personal credit card information for PSAT prep materials, according to Mueller.

“This is NOT a school approved vendor. DO NOT PROVIDE PERSONAL or FINANCIAL INFORMATION,” Mueller warned.

Mueller stated school officials are working with the College Board to determine the source of this potential breech.

