2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Live Coverage: Trial for brothers accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School

Ethan Liming Trial - Live gavel-to-gavel coverage
Ethan Liming Trial - Live gavel-to-gavel coverage(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening statements in the jury trial for the two brothers charged in the beating death of a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of the I Promise School are set to begin Friday morning.

Ethan Liming was killed on June 2, 2022.

Ethan Liming
Ethan Liming(Source: Akron Public Schools)

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault.

Tyler Stafford, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Liming and three other teens drove into the parking lot of the school around 10:30 p.m. on June 2, 2022 and started discharging a SplatRBall gun at people on the basketball court. It is not clear if Liming fired the SplatRBall gun.

Both groups then began fighting and Liming was knocked unconscious, said police.

Liming’s family members said the suspects continued to beat him until he was dead.

One of Liming’s friends called 911 and when officers arrived at the I Promise School, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defense plans to say it was self-defense.

19 News will air the entire trial live on all digital properties, plus instant updates from the courtroom below as the trial continues.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

According to the district’s staff database, the woman is a teacher at Aurora High School.
Aurora City School District teacher accused of domestic violence
North Ridgeville High School
Credit card information at risk for North Ridgeville students taking PSAT
On Thursday the EPA returned to the Tuscarawas River to follow up on reports of oil sheens.
Ohio EPA returns to Tuscarawas River to address reports of oil
Boulder Creek golf cart thief wanted by Streetsboro police
Boulder Creek golf cart thief wanted by Streetsboro police