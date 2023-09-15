Live Coverage: Trial for brothers accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening statements in the jury trial for the two brothers charged in the beating death of a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of the I Promise School are set to begin Friday morning.

Ethan Liming was killed on June 2, 2022.

Ethan Liming (Source: Akron Public Schools)

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault.

Tyler Stafford, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Liming and three other teens drove into the parking lot of the school around 10:30 p.m. on June 2, 2022 and started discharging a SplatRBall gun at people on the basketball court. It is not clear if Liming fired the SplatRBall gun.

Both groups then began fighting and Liming was knocked unconscious, said police.

Liming’s family members said the suspects continued to beat him until he was dead.

One of Liming’s friends called 911 and when officers arrived at the I Promise School, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defense plans to say it was self-defense.

