Marlington school bus driver who crashed with students on board resigns

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Marlington Local Schools confirm the bus driver who crashed Monday, injuring students on board, has resigned from her role.

Superintendent Daniel Swisher said Debra Weisel gave resignation effective Thursday.

The school bus crash happened Monday afternoon, leaving the bus on its side at the intersection of Reeder and Columbus Road in Marlboro Township.

According to public records, Weisel has been in at least nine accidents since 2002, including this school bus crash.

Initially, the Marlboro Fire Department said five students and one adult were hurt, though 19 Investigates later found 16 people were injured in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Swisher shared a update letter with with school families Friday afternoon that read, in part:

“Marlington Local Schools is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students. In light of the unfortunate accident that occurred on September 11, 2023, involving one of our school buses, we would like to reiterate our dedication to student safety... Currently, we are working to find a new permanent bus driver for this route. The driver involved in this accident has resigned as an employee of the Marlington Local Schools effective September 14, 2023.”

Marlington school bus crash causes 'minor injuries,' sheriff's office says

