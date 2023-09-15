2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today then cool tonight

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure over the area today. Abundant sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures around 70 degrees. Another clear and cool night ahead. Many will dip into the 40s overnight. Mostly sunny sky tomorrow. A cold front will track through the area Sunday. Limited moisture with the front itself. Latest data keeps us dry during the day. We went with a mostly cloudy sky. A reinforcing shot of cooler air builds in Sunday evening. This will be the higher chance of some showers at this time. Scattered showers will be around the first half of the day Monday.

