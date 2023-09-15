Shots fired at Westlake inn after domestic dispute, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A domestic argument escalated into a shooting in Westlake early Friday.

Police say they responded to the West Spring Inn around 12:30 a.m. Friday to a call about shots being fired in the area.

Responding officers found an argument between a man and a woman escalated when the woman attempted to drive away, police say.

Police say the man fired shots that hit the car, missing the woman inside.

Officers arrested the 41-year-old man and charged him with felonious assault.

Westlake Detectives are working with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office to obtain a warrant to search for the firearm in the arrested man’s car which has been impounded and secured, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.