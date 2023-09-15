2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Springfield Local Schools close high school, junior high due to staffing shortage

Schools Closed Generic
Schools Closed Generic(KCRG)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Local School District closed some buildings Friday after officials said they were short-staffed and could not find substitute teachers.

According to the district, the closure is impacting students at Springfield High School and Springfield Junior High.

Spring Hill Elementary, Schrop Intermediate School and Portage Lakes Career Center will remain open.

The Springfield Local Schools Superintendent Shelley Monachino released the following statement to 19 News:

“There is no indication that the closing of Springfield High School & Junior High is anything beyond a challenging staffing situation caused by an uptick in illness and a shortage of available subs.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Operation Orange: Browns fans go viral for beer toss onto ship on the Cuyahoga River
Operation Orange: Browns fans go viral for beer toss onto ship on the Cuyahoga River
DAY 1: Trial begins for brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming outside I Promise School
DAY 1: Trial begins for brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming outside I Promise School
APD says the driver corrected the car’s trajectory, re-entered the road, and lost control again...
Akron Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt following car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
LIVE: Trial begins for Akron brothers accused in beating death of Ethan Liming