Springfield Local Schools close high school, junior high due to staffing shortage

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Local School District closed some buildings Friday after officials said they were short-staffed and could not find substitute teachers.

According to the district, the closure is impacting students at Springfield High School and Springfield Junior High.

Spring Hill Elementary, Schrop Intermediate School and Portage Lakes Career Center will remain open.

The Springfield Local Schools Superintendent Shelley Monachino released the following statement to 19 News:

“There is no indication that the closing of Springfield High School & Junior High is anything beyond a challenging staffing situation caused by an uptick in illness and a shortage of available subs.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

