2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

‘Upset’ parent prompts Sheffield-Sheffield Village campus lockdown, police say

Sheffield Village Police Department (file photo)
Sheffield Village Police Department (file photo)(Sheffield Village Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - An upset parent prompted a lockdown of the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Board of Education campus, the Sheffield Village Police Department confirmed.

Det. Sgt. B. Morgan said the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Board of Education called police to report an upset parent was on their way.

Officers were on scene police before the parent arrived, Morgan stated, and the campus was placed into “lockdown” as a precautionary measure.

Morgan confirmed no threats were made to any of the schools in particular, and none of the students were in any danger.

The lockdown was immediately canceled when the parent left without incident, according to Morgan.

However, there was extra police presence on campus for the rest of the day, Morgan said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

A Millersburg contractor is facing over $584,000 in fines for failing to protect roofing...
Millersburg contractor facing over $584,000 in fines for failing to protect workers
Ohio State Highway Patrol report reveals new details on Monday bus crash in Stark County
New report from OSHP shows 16 people were injured during Monday’s bus crash in Stark County
The employees at the General Motors plant in Parma and the city itself are bracing for...
Parma braces for potential UAW strike ahead of deadline
Ohio releases School Report Cards
Ohio releases School Report Cards