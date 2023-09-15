‘Upset’ parent prompts Sheffield-Sheffield Village campus lockdown, police say

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - An upset parent prompted a lockdown of the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Board of Education campus, the Sheffield Village Police Department confirmed.

Det. Sgt. B. Morgan said the Sheffield-Sheffield Lake Board of Education called police to report an upset parent was on their way.

Officers were on scene police before the parent arrived, Morgan stated, and the campus was placed into “lockdown” as a precautionary measure.

Morgan confirmed no threats were made to any of the schools in particular, and none of the students were in any danger.

The lockdown was immediately canceled when the parent left without incident, according to Morgan.

However, there was extra police presence on campus for the rest of the day, Morgan said.

