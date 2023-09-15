VIDEO: Portage County deputies arrest man who broke windows over psychedelic drug laws

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is facing charges after breaking over a dozen windows at the Portage County Courthouse.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski says the incident occurred at approximately 6:01 a.m. Saturday.

Zuchowski says deputies found 14 broken windows at the courthouse.

Sheriff: Man admits to breaking Portage County Courthouse windows over psychedelic drug laws (Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)

PCSO says the Ravenna Police Department arrested the 31-year-old man responsible for the crime after being detained for a theft at a Circle K.

Zuchowski confirmed the 31-year-old, identified as Jessie Hatch, admitted to the vandalism and said he wanted to go to jail because he was upset that psychedelic drugs are illegal.

Body-worn camera video obtained by 19 News shows Hatch admitting to officers he had ingested cough syrup, and he was “upset with the world.”

“Why would you go and do something like that?” the officer asks. “It’s pretty good damage.”

Deputies charged Hatch with fourth-degree vandalism, Zuchowski confirmed.

An arraignment date has not been set.

