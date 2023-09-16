2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Tailgate 19 crew: 'Coach' or 'Kevin'?
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are favored in Pittsburgh Monday night for the first time since 1989, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame analysis in town.

Tailgate kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday and the guys will discuss:

* Dawand Jones’ tough test against Pittsburgh pass rusher T.J. Watt

* Amari Cooper’s ongoing injury status

* Jim Schwartz’s plan for the Steeler offense

* Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future

* Baker Mayfield’s week 1 win at Minnesota

