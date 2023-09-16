2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Police: Man busy over $5K worth of items using stolen credit card(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department on Friday asked for the community’s assistance in identifying a man accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase $5,000 worth of items at a store.

APD says the stolen card was used on Sept. 8 at the Buckeye Smoke Shop, located at 1376 N Portage Path.

Anyone with information on the suspect has been asked to contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2600.

