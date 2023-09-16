Ashland County troopers investigating reported plane crash

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a reported downed planed Friday evening.

Highway Patrol dispatch confirmed a search for a potentially downed plane is under way.

Officials say it is believed to have crashed in the area of County Route 1100, east of I-71.

Dispatch did not confirm that a plane had crashed, but that reports came in of a downed plane.

The Highway Patrol helicopter has been deployed to aid the search, according to dispatch operators.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to requests for information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

